SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With the current and forecasted heat in Oregon, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is suspending their enforcement of the regulations that prohibit the self-serve of gasoline at retail gasoline service stations.
The suspension is in place for 24 hours, until 11:59 pm on Friday. For businesses who choose to continue to provide full service, OSFM encourages them to provide water and cool areas to keep employees safe.
This suspension of the self-service regulations does not affect areas of the state or timeframes that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law. Information about the rules suspension for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.