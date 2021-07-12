KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has once again doubled in size, now at more than 150,000 acres, making it a megafire.
This weekend, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office sent even more firefighters and equipment to help, including from the Portland area; there are 11 Oregon task forces and four California strike teams. These are structural firefighters who work on protecting homes and buildings, not fighting the wildfire itself.
"I would say that if they would not have been there, we would have lost structures for sure," Gert Zoutendijk with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said. He told FOX 12 the fire is threatening just over 1,200 buildings. Firefighters so far managed to save everything on the south end. "Embers were falling on structures, next to structures where fire started, and they were right on top of it able to put those fires out and move on to where the next fires are falling," he said.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, there’s still room to send even more resources if needed and they’re talking with neighboring states to see what they have available.
Zoutendijk said they’re constantly evaluating the need: "For us, it kind of depends where the fire goes, how many structures are in the path of the fire. Right now, the fire has kind of passed along to the east side, the majority of the homes, but there is no containment line on the south end of it where all these structures are."
More than 1,000 personnel have responded to fight the fire as of Sunday night. The Bootleg Fire has been burning nearly a week and the cause of the fire is unknown. It is 0% contained, and according to fire officials, the fire’s estimated containment date is now Nov. 30.
