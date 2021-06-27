PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregonians will be able to pump their own gas under a suspension of regulations from the Oregon State Fire Marshal until Tuesday evening.
The state fire marshal’s office said it is suspending the regulations that prohibit self-serve of gasoline at retail gasoline service stations due to the current and forecasted heat. Governor Kate Brown approved the suspension. The suspension is in place for 48 hours after being issued Sunday just before 6 p.m.
This suspension of the self-service regulations does not affect areas of the state or timeframes that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.
How about just make it permanent and join the rest of the modern world that pumps their own gas.
