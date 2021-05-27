SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Hospital is calling on the National Guard to help with a major staffing shortage. The psychiatric hospital says several employees are taking COVID-related leave and now they’re extremely short staffed.
The hospital says nearly 700 staff members are currently using COVID leave. It’s been an issue for a while, but the hospital has noticed that leave-time picked up significantly since February of this year.
The hospital submitted a request with the Office of Emergency Management to bring in 30 nurses from the guard. In the meantime some employees with the Oregon Health Authority plan to help fill those roles in the short-term.
