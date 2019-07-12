EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A missing psychiatric patient from the Oregon State Hospital had been found by Eugene police.
The Oregon State Hospital asked for the public’s help locating 35-year-old Troy Irick on Thursday.
He was last seen at approximately 1:45 p.m., on the grounds of the Laurel Hill Center, 2145 Centennial Plaza, Eugene, where he was attending a group activity. Irick asked to use the restroom and left the immediate area.
Irick was admitted from Coos County to Oregon State Hospital Junction City campus on Sept. 9, 2017. He was found guilty except for insanity on the charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Hospital officials said Thursday that Irick was not considered to be an imminent danger to himself or others.
A Eugene police officer took Irick into custody at 9:25 p.m. Thursday and he was set to be transported back to the hospital in Junction City. He is accused of unauthorized departure.
No further details were released.
