JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient who was convicted of setting a church on fire is missing.
The Oregon Health Authority says 31-year-old Jordan James Savariego was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday at the 5th Street Market in Eugene, where he was on an approved outing. The escort assigned to him lost sight of him when he ran away.
He was wearing blue sweatpants, a blue denim Carhart-style jacket, a white T-shirt, brown hiking boots and headphones. He also wears eyeglasses.
According to the Lincoln City Homepage, Savariego was transient when he admitted to setting a church on fire in Gleneden Beach in 2019. He was found guilty except for insanity on charges of first-degree arson and aggravated harassment. He was transferred from the county jail to the state psychiatric hospital in January.
Anyone with information on Savariego's whereabouts is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888 or 911.