SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient who ran away from the Salem campus was found safe on Saturday
Oregon State Police asked for the public's help to find Kelsy Evan Mankin, 32, who was last seen Thursday. He was attending a group activity at the Oregon State Hospital when he ran away from hospital employees.
Mankin was admitted to the Salem campus of Oregon State Hospital on Oct. 20, 2016. He was found guilty except for insanity in Lincoln County on the charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a prison inmate and supplying contraband.
Saturday morning, Oregon State Police said Mankin was found in Corvallis and is no longer a person of interest.
