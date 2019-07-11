EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Hospital is searching for a missing patient Thursday afternoon.
The hospital said a psychiatric patient, Troy Irick, 35, was reported missing Thursday.
Irick is accused of unauthorized departure but is not considered to be an imminent danger.
He was last seen at approximately 1:45 p.m., on the grounds of the Laurel Hill Center, 2145 Centennial Plaza, Eugene, where he was attending a group activity. Irick asked to use the restroom and left the immediate area.
Officials described Irick as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 156 pounds, with short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
Irick was admitted from Coos County to Oregon State Hospital Junction city campus on Sept. 9, 2017. He was found guilty except for insanity on the charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Anyone seeing Irick should call 911 or the Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.
