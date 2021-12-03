SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A maintenance worker for the Oregon State Hospital is suing the facility saying he was harassed and discriminated against by co-workers at the mental health hospital because of his sexual orientation.

In documents filed in November, Brett Goodman who is gay, alleges he was deprived of his rights under the state and federal constitutions. In addition, Goodman says he believes he was assigned to cleaning bathrooms because he spoke up about his mistreatment.

Man shot by federal officers during Portland protests sues PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who was protesting outside the federal courthouse in Portland when a federal law enforcement officer shot him in t…

Goodman is also suing five employees of the hospital. One accusation includes a co-worker who on learning Goodman was gay, began physically and verbally assaulting him which the filed documents reaffirm were instances witnessed by other employees. Goodman alleges the same co-worker instructed a painter to paint Goodman’s locker pink and for the hospital to give him a pink iPhone instead of the standard work issued black ones.

In February 2021, Goodman filed a complaint regarding mistreatment with the human resources department and later complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor.

Due “intimidation, discrimination, hostility and retaliation,” Goodman later sought a voluntary demotion from his position in August 2021.

According to legal documents, Goodman’s claims total $5,000,000.