CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University has issued a safety warning to students about suspicious activity that has been happening on the campus.
OSU officials said someone has secretly been recording women walking on campus and some of those videos have ended up on a pornographic website.
At least 50 videos have been uploaded online, and appear to have been recorded over the last few weeks, according to officials.
Officials said people in the videos were recorded from behind and no faces have been shown.
According to officials, students should be on the lookout for someone walking a silver blue mountain bike.
#Warning from @OregonState of a person walking a silver blue mountain bike and appearing to use a cell phone to record images of people. They say numerous videos recorded of women walking on campus have been loaded on an internet porn site. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/BmabDRIC86— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) June 7, 2019
Anyone who sees that person, or has information related to this matter, should contact the OSU Department of Public Safety non-emergency line at 541-737-3010.
