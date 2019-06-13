CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University is taking on hemp by announcing their plans to launch the country's largest research center devoted to the plant.
This new research center has more than 40 OSU faculty working to learn more about hemp and teach about it.
This facility will serve as a research hub to connect faculty and researchers looking into food innovation, pharmacy, public health, plant research and more.
Staff at Oregon State said hemp has the potential to become a major agricultural commodity in the United States and across the world.
The plant fibers can be used in manufacturing things like clothing, construction materials and packaging.
They add hemp seed oil is being investigated for use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food…
“What we are seeing here is an agricultural revolution. When i look at the future of hemp i see all the various uses expected to derive from that. We expect to use the entire plant which is unlike any other crop,” Director Jay Noller said.
Oregon State said their decision to launch a new hemp center comes after congress adopted the 2018 farm bill that removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
By the end of this month, OSU researchers will plant the universities third crop of hemp plants at 10-university experiment stations across different climates and soil conditions around Oregon.
