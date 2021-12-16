ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Both directions of I-5 are back open after whiteout conditions forced the Oregon Department of Transportation and Caltrans to shut the roadway down.
This caused major headaches for travelers including Oregon State University’s marching band who is trying to get to Los Angeles for Saturday’s bowl game.
FOX 12 spoke with the assistant band director who said as long as they get to Sacramento Thursday night they should be okay.
“It’s been a fun trip so far, not the craziest trip I’ve been on, but easily top five,” Olin Hannum said.
The band also hit another bump along the way when they had to get a tire replaced.
Brianna Carder plays the clarinet and said despite the curveballs, the band’s spirits are still high.
“Things happen but yeah still super stoked. Just trying to keep that positive energy going and it’s just a big go Beavs moment it’s awesome!” Carder said.
Hannum said the delay forced them to cancel a gig they were supposed to play tonight in Santa Monica but their biggest concern is making it in time for the big game on Saturday.
The band is also slated to play in the pep rally Friday at the Chargers/Rams stadium in L.A.