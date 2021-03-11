DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced the spring whale watching experience will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPRD says it has canceled its 2021 Whale Watch Week program, meaning volunteers won't be stationed at whale watching sites.
The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay will be closed as well.
OPRD says that visitors can still enjoy the spring tradition on their own, while following statewide COVID-19 guidelines.
"We urge visitors to explore parks close to their homes and to respect the communities they visit," said OPRD director Lisa Sumption. "Please, wear face coverings and give plenty of space to other visitors. If a park is crowded, consider visiting another whale watching site or returning later."
Spring whale migration kicks off late March and will last into June. OPRD says about 25,000 Gray whales will pass by the Oregon coastline on their way to cool Alaskan waters.
Most viewing sites managed by OPRD will be open, with reduced services in some locations. To check whether a state park is open or closed, click here.
I don't think this whole virtual thing is going to work. Why not have the volunteers there to answer questions or point out things of interest-like whales. You are not forcing anyone to stop and talk to the volunteers.
