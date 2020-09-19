MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Wildfires continue to burn across Oregon and have so far burned about 900 acres of state park land, most of it was undeveloped forest, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Some of the parks remain closed due to windstorm damage, or because of their proximity to active fires, according to officials. A total of 24 parks have been closed since Sept. 7.
“Given the scope and severity of the fires, the 900-acre toll was a testament to both luck and extraordinary first responders,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
Oregon Park and Recreation Officials said the heavily forested Collier Memorial State Park took the biggest hit, losing some 400 acres of Ponderosa Pines.
Detroit Lake State Recreation Area and the Mongold day-use area on the lake only suffered minor damage from the Beachie Creek Fire, according to OPRO.
At the North Santiam State Recreation Area, the fire burned straight through the small campground on the north Santiam River, OPRO said.
OPRD staff are assessing the damage and scheduling repairs, where conditions allow. They said in many cases, fires are still burning near parks, evacuation orders are still in place and air quality remains unhealthy.
They ask for the public to stay out of closed parks as restoration and recovery efforts take place.
A list of wildfire and windstorm damage at state parks is listed below:
Silver Falls
- 125 acres burned on the SE part of the park. Contained at this time.
Detroit Lake State Recreation Area
- Minor damage along some campground loops closer to the highway.
- Loss of one water storage tank.
- 40 acres burned.
North Santiam State Recreation Area
- 120 acres burned.
- Loss of some structures.
Bonnie Lure State Recreation Area
- 40 acres burned.
Collier Memorial State Park
- 400 acres burned.
- Damage to historic museum and some equipment.
- Loss of one historic cabin, wood shed, and host trailer.
Wallowa Lake State Park
- Wind damage to dock.
Devil’s Lake State Park
- No fire damage, but many trees down.
Other coastal parks with trees down include Munson Creek Falls State Natural Site, Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, Cape Lookout State Park, Beverly Beach State Park, William M. Tugman and many areas of the Oregon Coast Trail are reported to have trees down as well.
A complete list of closed parks can be found on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Fire Information page.
