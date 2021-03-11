MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says all state parks are either already open or will be open in the next few months.
It's a hopeful sign almost one year after state parks were forced to close because of the pandemic.
"Like everybody else, we’re really happy to see the sun out, it means we’re going to have a lot more visitors in our parks," Parks and Rec Public Information Officer Jo Niehaus said.
Niehaus told FOX 12 that parks have been opening back up as quickly as possible, and only a few remain closed due to COVID-19 protocols, or pandemic-related revenue shortfalls and staffing challenges.
"We're still kind of bouncing back from some of those things, so our services and trails may not be exactly what people had expected," Niehaus said.
According to Oregon Parks, the rest of the active closures are from weather-related issues, including the September wildfires and February ice storm.
The fact that the summer season has potential to look more "normal" has outdoor lovers excited.
"[A] lot of people been stressed out, we’ve been stressed out, feeling like we’ve been on lockdown, we want to get back to our normal lives," Carl Brodie said.
Brodie and many others visited the Vista House at Crown Point Thursday to take in the spring-like temperatures at sunset.
Vanessa Garcia told FOX 12 she is ready to get back to group activities outdoors.
"This summertime I’m planning for a lot of things outdoors-- activities with friends and family, and I’m just looking forward to it," Garcia said.
In the Gorge, Ainsworth State Park in Cascade Locks will begin taking reservations on Friday, March 12. Viento State Park will also be back open after normal seasonal closures on April 9.
Two campgrounds- Collier Memorial State Park and Detroit Lake State park- remain closed from wildfire damage.
Niehaus says the department is still working through some leftover challenges from last year's lockdown order, including staffing shortages.
"Until we have that staff available, we’ll be seeing some more closures at the smaller parks and indoor spaces such as the Vista House and the Whale Watching Center," Niehaus said.
Face coverings are still required at all Oregon Parks and Recreation sites in high traffic areas and places where visitors can't maintain six feet of distance.
People are urged to check the status of a park before heading out by visiting the Oregon Parks and Recreation website.
