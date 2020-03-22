Oregon State Parks to close on March 23 in response to COVID-19 pandemic

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Sunday that the Oregon State Park system will close at the end of the day on March 23.
Day-use areas will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on March 23, and campers will need to check out no later than 1 p.m. The closure will last until at least May 8.
OPRD had previously ordered a campground closure that would have started on April 3 and advised travelers to avoid day trips to parks.
“With new guidance from the Governor, and clear signs that travelers are not following advice to avoid full parks, a statewide state park closure is necessary,” the agency said in a news release.
Beaches can be closed by OPRD at their discretion and will be closed if social distancing practices are not followed.
All daytime park services will be closed statewide, including parking areas and restrooms, and campers will be refunded for canceled nights.
All travelers are advised to follow guidance to stay home and stay healthy. City and county parks and other public park land managers are open at their discretion, with the recommendation they do so only if they can adhere to social distancing, OPRD said.
“We would have preferred an orderly shutdown of the system and to remain open for daytime visits, but our concern for the effects on rural health care systems requires us to move up and expand our plans,” Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said in the news release. “We know this will cause a disruption, since we’re suspending service to everyone, even people who live near a park. Reducing contact between people is more important than recreation at the moment.”
