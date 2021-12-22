Oregon State Police ask for help locating suspect after road rage incident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police announced they are looking for witnesses to identify a suspect and vehicle after a road rage incident.
At 3:52 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 101 in Depoe Bay near milepost 128.
An investigation revealed the incident took place between a white Chevy S10 pickup and a silver Honda. The driver of the pickup was eventually hit by the driver of the Honda while standing outside of his pickup.
He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Lincoln City.
The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2015 silver Honda, possibly an Accord. It is believed to have damage to the passenger sideview mirror and potentially has damage to the hood.
If you have information or witnessed the incident, please contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677). Reference Case #SP21-346105.