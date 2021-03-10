MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police are looking for additional information on a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a black SUV that happened Wednesday morning.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270 at 6:50 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that a black SUV and a motorcycle were heading northbound on Interstate 5. The SUV then made contact with the motorcycle and it went off the road and into the center cable divider. The SUV did not stop and continued going northbound on Interstate 5.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene and has not been identified.
Troopers say there should be damage on the front driver’s side of the SUV. If you were a witness to the crash or have any information please call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Iacob.
