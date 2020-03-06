GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy in Gervais.
Investigators said the child’s 33-year-old mother sought immediate medical attention Thursday when the boy, Dylan Andrade-Castro, began having difficulty breathing from an “apparent choking obstruction.”
Emergency medical aid was given to the boy, but he was pronounced dead.
Gervais police requested that Oregon State Police conduct an investigation into the death, which is standard procedure.
Troopers said Friday the investigation is continuing and the family is cooperating with law enforcement.
No further details have been released.
Along with Gervais police and OSP, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Medical Examiner assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
