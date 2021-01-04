LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Patrol is investigating thefts of interpretative signs stolen from multiple state parks.
OSP said they had received reports of signs stolen from Fogarty Creek State Park, Otter Crest Scenic Viewpoint, Boiler Bay Scenic Viewpoint and the Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area.
The signs are approximately 2 x 3 and were removed with their metal bases from the parks.
The thefts are believed to have occurred between December 24, 2020, and December 30, 2020, according to OSP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and leave information for Detective Brian Eskridge.
