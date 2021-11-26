Oregon State Police: Pedestrian killed on Highway 30 in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a woman was killed while walking on Highway 30 on Thursday night.
At about 7:07 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 16.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound and hit an unidentified woman.
The unidentified female suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and his passenger were not injured. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is working on identifying the female pedestrian.
Highway 30 was closed for more than two hours following the crash.