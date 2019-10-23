CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is ending its contract with Oregon State University citing a staffing shortage.
This decision comes two days after the agency released controversial body camera video showing the arrest of an OSU student.
This arrest happened in Corvallis on October 13 when a trooper stopped an African American student for riding her bike down the wrong side of the road.
The student disputed that, refused to provide her ID and that's when she was arrested.
The NAACP called the encounter inhumane and unlawful. Allegations have also been made that the officer was acting on implicit bias or racially profiling that young woman.
OSP said those allegations are being reviewed.
On Wednesday, Oregon State Police announced its ending its contract with the university on July 1, 2020. Saying Oregon law enforcement resources are in drastic decline and statewide offices are starving for police personnel.
OSU released a statement saying in part:
Public safety at OSU is provided through a variety of programs and agencies, including OSP, OSU's Department of Public Safety, the Corvallis Fire Department, a community policing grant and mutual aid agreements with the Corvallis Police Department, and other initiatives. We will continue to assure that our Corvallis campus is among the nation's most safe campuses. As a result of OSP's decision, OSU will evaluate its licensed law enforcement needs and we will explore arrangements with other licensed law enforcement agencies that would take place beginning July 1.
OSP has been the primary provider for law enforcement on campus since the 1980's and said it will closely work with OSU on an exit strategy.
