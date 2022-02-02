PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have released the identity of the person killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5.
On Tuesday at 8:48 PM, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash near milepost 191.
A preliminary investigation found Gale Rodgers, 61, of Springfield, was hit by a vehicle going south on I-5. Rodgers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP is asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Investigators believe it to be a dark blue pickup truck with mirror damage on the passenger side.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677). Please reference case number SP22-026314.