WALLOWA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers are asking for the public’s help in a Wallowa County poaching case.
Someone shot a bighorn sheep ram near the town of Troy sometime during the week of Jan. 27.
The animal had been fitted with a telemetry collar and an ear tag. The tracking collar and severed ear were the only items left at the scene.
Investigators said the ram was shot in the Wenaha Wildlife Area along the road leading to a feed area.
Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects in this case is asked to call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 800-452-7888 or Sgt. Chris Hawkins at 541-963-7575, Ext. 4670.
The TIP program offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in poaching cases. The cash reward in bighorn sheep cases is up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
