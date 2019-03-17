DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.
At about 12 p.m. Sunday, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a shooting that had occurred on I-5 southbound near milepost 124.
Witnesses reported that a subject in a late model silver four-door sedan, possibly a Ford, with no license plates shot a man in another vehicle while traveling southbound.
The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OSP said the suspect vehicle continued on I-5 southbound from milepost 123.
A witness described the driver of the silver car as a man in his 30s wearing a red baseball cap.
OSP is asking anyone who sees a vehicle and person matching that description to call 911 and do not attempt to contact as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
They are also hoping to hear from witnesses whomay have seen an altercation between the victim vehicle, a beige 1992 Honda Accord; the suspect vehicle, a late model silver four-door sedan; and possibly a third vehicle with no description.
The three vehicles were seen traveling westbound on Harvard Avenue just east of I-5 and then turning onto the southbound onramp to I-5 from Harvard Avenue.
Anyone who may have witnessed that altercation, witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP and refer to case # SP19095157.
