ROSEBURG, OR (AP) — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife officers are seeking information on the person or people who shot and killed an adult bald eagle in Douglas County.
Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to an award.
OSP said Thursday the eagle was found shot in the neck with a small caliber rifle from Lower Cow Creek Road approximately 2 miles south of Doe Creek Road. The shooting happened sometime in November.
The suspect was driving a newer red or maroon compact four-door truck -- likely a Nissan Frontier or a similar model.
Anyone with information should contact Sr. Trooper Stone at 541-817-4472 or OSP dispatch at (541) 440-3333.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
