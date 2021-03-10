MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a black SUV on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning and are now asking the public for help in the crash investigation.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270 at 6:50 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that a black SUV and a motorcycle were traveling northbound on I-5 when the SUV made contact with the motorcycle.
The motorcycle then went off the road and into the center cable divider. OSP said the SUV did not stop and continued going northbound on the interstate.
The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Meagan Brumley, age 30 of Keizer, died at the scene.
Troopers say there should be damage on the front driver’s side of the SUV. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Iacob.
