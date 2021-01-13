SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police will utilize the Oregon National Guard for potential protests at the state Capital.
OSP requested the activation of members of the Guard and it was granted by Gov. Kate Brown to deal with “potential upcoming civil unrest (or) protests.”
The Oregon Army National Guard will be deployed as necessary and their deployment locations will not be made public, according to OSP.
OSP and the ONG routinely work and train together in response to Oregon’s challenges, according to a statement from OSP, including civil unrest, human remain recovery in the recent wildfire response and safeguarding communities in times of crisis.
“The Oregon State Police will continue to take a neutral role in ensuring Oregonians exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie. “For the past seven months, your troopers have responded throughout Oregon to various protests, unlawful assemblies and riots. Our goals have always been to protect people, protect people’s rights and to protect property. The recent events at our Nation's Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings,”
Oregon State Police will continue to work with local, state and federal partners in planning for potential events at the Oregon State Capitol or any other areas in Oregon.
No specific information was released about potential protests.
“OSP does not discuss the specifics of potential threats or tactical plans made unless it is determined there is a public safety need,” according to a statement.
