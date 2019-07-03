Oregon State Police: Traffic stop for DUII leads to discovery of bomb in car

JOHN DAY, OR (KPTV) - A traffic stop involving a DUII suspect led to the discovery of a bomb in the car, according to Oregon State Police.
A trooper pulled over the driver of a 2015 Toyota Scion on Highway 26 in the John Day area at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver, Jeremiah Alsop, 37, of Prairie City, was arrested on charges of DUII and he also had two felony warrants, according to police.
The owner of the car, 22-year-old Alycia Howes, was also arrested on a felony warrant.
Another passenger, 22-year-old Tanner Prock, was arrested by John Day police in connection with an earlier investigation.
Troopers said an explosive device was located in the car. The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded to the scene with a robot and rendered the device safe.
The situation led to the closure of the highway for more than two hours.
Police said Alsop will face additional charges of unlawful possession of a destructive device and possession of methamphetamine.
Howes will also face an additional charge of possession of meth.
No details were immediately released about why the suspects had the device or what they intended to do with it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.