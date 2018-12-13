COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An injured sea turtle is getting the care it needs after being rescued by Oregon State Police.
OSP said Sr. Trooper Mullins was called out Wednesday night to the report of injured, stranded turtle on Horsfall Beach.
When the sea turtle was found, its shell was cracked on one edge and it was lethargic due to low temperatures.
The turtle was placed in a makeshift habitat by Sr. Trooper Mullin and Trooper Cooper, and it stayed overnight at the OSP office.
On Thursday morning, officials with the Oregon Coast Aquarium and OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center picked up the turtle to get it the care it needs.
Anyone who finds a sea turtle on the beach this winter is asked to contact the OSP tip-line at 800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677). Callers should note the turtles location and remain nearby if possible.
