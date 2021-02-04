CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A $50 million donation from an anonymous donor will help Oregon State University transform Reser Stadium into a "national best-in-class" football facility, the university announced Thursday.
The $153 million renovation project was approved by the OSU Board of Trustees Finance and Administration Committee on Jan. 28 to enter into the design phase. Final approval will be considered at a meeting in May.
Construction is scheduled to begin after the 2021 football season. The university said the project should be completed by the start of the 2023 football season, and games will continue to be played at Reser Stadium during construction.
“This lead gift represents significant momentum in advancing this transformative project for all of Oregon State University. Thanks to the leadership and generosity of many, philanthropy continues to advance Beaver athletics and all of Oregon State University," said OSU President F. King Alexander. “This national best-in-class stadium will serve all of our university’s students, faculty and staff; will provide for an enviable fan experience on game days; and will continue OSU’s significant investments in Beaver football and in athletics programs for all OSU student-athletes.”
According to the university, the project involves the "complete demolition and rebuilding of the west side of Reser Stadium and the construction of year-round university facilities, including a new state-of-the art interactive welcome center for new students considering attending OSU; new health center facilities for Corvallis campus students; health care facilities for OSU faculty and staff; and additional meeting space for university students, faculty and staff."
Funding for the project will be through "philanthropy, premium seating revenue, space lease revenues and other revenues from the stadium and new facilities," according to the university.
In addition to the $50 million donation, the university says it also received a separate anonymous gift of $10.5 million.
The project has an overall fundraising goal of $85 million. So far, $64.5 million has been raised.
