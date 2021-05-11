SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The attorney for embattled Oregon State Representative Mike Nearman showed up in court for his client's arraignment Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass. Nearman was not at the arraignment after he recently stated that he had COVID-19.
Nearman, a Republican from Independence, is accused of aiding and abetting those who authorities say broke into the State Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020.
Surveillance video shows Nearman opening a door to the Capitol and letting protesters into the building, which prosecutors say was his "express purpose." Oregon State Police struggled to force the protesters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The storming of the Oregon State Capitol happened roughly two weeks before "Stop The Steal" protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in D.C.
In a Marion County courtroom on Tuesday, Nearman's attorney asked the judge to put off the arraignment. It will now be held next month.
Even though the representative wasn't at court, his supporters were. They told FOX 12 that Nearman was simply trying to give protesters access so they could testify on proposed legislation.
"He opened the door, there was no danger. We were not violent. All we wanted to do was testify on the legislative process," said one supporter.
Meantime at the State Capitol, a smaller group called the "Rural Engagement Project" called for Nearman to be removed from office. Some accusing him of helping incite political violence and putting others in the Capitol at risk.
"When Mike Nearman opened the Capitol doors on Dec. 21 to armed protesters, he endangered the lives of everyone inside. And even if that act wasn't criminal or intentional, it was extremely reckless and careless," said Kelie McWilliams with Rural Engagement Project. "His actions directly led to damage to the building and injuries to the police."
Nearman says the charges against him are political.
