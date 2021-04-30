Oregon State Representative facing charges of official misconduct

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that an Oregon State Representative is facing two charges related to the storming of the Oregon State Capitol last year.
Michael J. Nearman is facing charges of first degree official misconduct and second degree criminal trespass. Both crimes stem from an incident that occurred on December 21, 2020, when protesters entered the Oregon State Capitol. He represents Oregon’s 23rd District.
Nearman is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on May 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.
