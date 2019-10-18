SALEM, OR (KPTV) – State representative Tiffany Mitchell is recovering after donating her kidney to a stranger.
Mitchell announced plans to become a living kidney donor earlier this year. She said she had wanted to do so for a long time, but the amount of sick leave needed for recovery had made it difficult.
Mitchell had the surgery two days ago. She says a break between legislative sessions gave her the perfect opportunity to schedule the operation.
Mitchell says he first became interested in becoming a donor years ago when a friend needed a kidney transplant; She wasn’t a match then, but figured if she was willing to do it for someone she loved, why not a stranger?
Mitchell donated her kidney to someone who needed it in Pennsylvania. He donation ended up being part of a chain, impacting five families.
“I, frankly, am happy to know that I not only helped give someone else their life back, but helped give somebody’s child their dad back or their mom back, potentially for years and years to come,” Mitchell said.
Recovery for this type of surgery is about four to six weeks, which Mitchell says she understands not many people can afford to miss from work. That’s why she helped pass the Living Donor Protection Act, which gave job security by including living donation in Oregon’s Family Medical Leave Act.
Mitchell says she knows this surgery comes with risks, but says we take risks every day, like driving a car. She says this is one of the few risks that can save someone’s life.
According to Donate Life Northwest, which manages the registry for the state, there are hundreds of people in Oregon who are waiting for organ donations. About 80 percent of them are for kidney transplants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
