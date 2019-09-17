SALEM, OR (KPTV) – State representative Tiffiny Mitchell will soon be a living kidney donor.
She says she’s wanted to be one for a long time, but the amount of sick leave needed for recovery often made it difficult for her to become a donor. Now, she’s pushing for organ donations to be covered under the Family Medical Leave Act, which was just signed into law this year in Oregon.
“I just had this moment of, if I was willing to do this for someone that I cared about so much, why would I also not be willing to do that for someone that I might not necessarily know myself?” Mitchell said.
In October, Mitchell will undergo surgery to donate her kidney to someone who needs it in Pennsylvania. Her donation will end up impacting three lives, because a family or friend who wasn’t able to be a match for Mitchell’s recipient is going to donate their organ to another person in need. That process will happen once more with another family.
“I’ve had people ask me, like, you know, isn’t that kind of risky that you’re donating an organ,” Mitchell said. “That’s a big risky thing. And I would say to them that we do a lot of risky things every day, including like, you know, just driving to the grocery store, and none of those risky things result in helping another person necessarily,” Mitchell said.
According to Donate Life Northwest, which manages the registry for the state, there are hundreds of people in Oregon who are waiting for organ donations. About 80 percent of them are for kidney transplants.
Mitchell says there are many reasons why people choose not to be living donors, like not having enough sick leave.
“If we can get more people to think that this is something that they could legitimately do, my hope is that that would actually help us eliminate that list,” Mitchell said.
Helping people like Aimee Adelmann, who received two kidney donations after body rejected the first one.
“You know, there are thousands of people waiting and, you know, I was one of those people,” Adelmann, director of education and outreach for Donate Life Northwest, said. “It’s a hard thing to go through, but you do it because you want to have that life and you want to be able to do great things with your life.”
According to Adelmann, if one in every 10,000 people in the U.S. became a living donor, it could eliminate that wait list for kidney transplants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
