SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson is running for governor, and she's leaving her party to do it.

Johnson, D-Scappoose, announced Thursday that she's joining the race as an independent and will give up her Democratic party affiliation before next spring.

NYT columnist forms committee for Oregon gubernatorial run PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, after months of public exploration, has taken a step toward running for Orego…

"Having to choose between another left-wing liberal promising more of the same or a right-wing Trump apologist – is no choice at all," Johnson said on her Facebook page. "Oregonians deserve better than the excesses and nonsense of the extreme left and radical right. Oregonians are ready to move to the middle where sensible solutions are found."

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Johnson has voted with Republicans more than any other Democrat in the Legislature, joining them in opposition to climate change bills, gun control measures and more.

"I believe we need leadership that reaches beyond partisan labels and geographic boundaries and that unites Oregonians around our shared values," Johnson said.

In Oregon, Democrats have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and the party has held the governor’s office since 1987. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

The most high-profile Democrats to emerge thus far are Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read. According to reports, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is said to be seriously considering the race and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has acknowledged he’s exploring a run.

Republicans who have entered the gubernatorial race or who are mulling a run include Salem physician Bud Pierce, political consultant Bridget Barton, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and Medford businesswoman Jessica Gomez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.