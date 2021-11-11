COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police say one trooper was critically injured during an incident on Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:31 p.m., troopers were involved in a chase on Highway 30, around milepost 31 west of St. Helens, when the suspect’s vehicle rammed an OSP patrol car and hit the trooper.
The trooper was taken to Emanuel Hospital in critical condition. The investigation is being handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the trooper or the suspect has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.