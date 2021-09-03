Kate Brown

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2021. (KPTV Image)

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A group of Oregon State Troopers and firefighters is suing Gov. Kate Brown over the vaccine mandate for state employees. 

The Fraternal Order of Police, a firefighters group in Klamath Falls, and nine Oregon State Police are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Brown and the state of Oregon are named as defendants. 

The lawsuit claims the executive order violates both the state and U.S. Constitutions, citing the First Amendment and freedom of religion and expression. 

“[Troopers and firefighters are] being forced to choose between their rights, privileges and liberties as citizens on the one hand and their employment, careers and financial futures on the other,” the lawsuit states. 

Brown announced Aug. 11 that all state executive branch employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later. People with certain disabilities and “sincerely held” religious beliefs may qualify for exemptions.

Only one of the nine troopers has filed for an exemption, according to the lawsuit. 

“Forcing them to decide between their livelihoods and vindicating their statutory and constitutional rights is unconscionable and wrong,” the lawsuit states. 

The lawsuit references a tweet from Brown in June 2020, when she said, “To lead thriving lives, Oregonians must have the ability to control their own bodies and make informed decisions about our health.” Brown was commenting on a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. 

Brown’s office declined to comment.

