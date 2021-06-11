Oregon State University holds in-person graduation event

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State graduates got the chance to celebrate a big accomplishment made even more difficult by the pandemic. The university held an event at Reser Stadium Friday afternoon for 2020 and 2021 graduates.
Students got the chance to wear their caps and gowns and mark the milestone with their peers. Families were not allowed to attend, but were able to wait outside. The event was all thanks to a student who started a petition.
"It wasn't just me. I mean, I started it, but all the people who signed it. My friends, peers, classmates, that shared it," said student Emily McKillip.
There will be a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
