CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University is planning for a “more traditional” fall term, with predominantly in-person classes and onsite university services and programs.
OSU administrators announced Thursday the goal for fall term activities and instruction, “assuming continued progress in reducing positive COVID-19 cases and the broad distribution of vaccines.”
“The significant increase in COVID-19 vaccine production on a national level and Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement detailing the distribution of vaccines among all Oregonians, including within higher education, are very good news,” said OSU President F. King Alexander. “These developments provide me with the confidence that we are on our way back to a more traditional fall term with predominately in-person instruction, on-site research, engagement and extracurricular programs and activities at our locations throughout the state.”
This announcement comes nearly a year after the pandemic led OSU, Oregon’s largest university, to transition to primarily remote instruction and work for its more than 33,000 students and more than 7,000 employees at campuses in Corvallis and Bend, the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Extension centers and other university centers and facilities throughout the state.
Additional detailed information and plans are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Oregon State will continue to comply with local, state and federal health guidelines, said Dan Larson, OSU’s COVID-19 response coordinator and vice provost for student affairs. These include continuing to employ public health measures, such as wearing masks, engaging in physical distancing, reducing gathering sizes and, and utilizing frequent COVID-19 testing to identify positive cases within the OSU community.
Related: Spike in COVID-19 cases as college students return to campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.