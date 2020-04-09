CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University has officially postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OSU made the announcement Thursday, saying commencement ceremonies in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades in Bend will happen at a later date. The ceremonies could possibly take place in the fall, according to the university.
The university said students were surveyed and overwhelmingly supported postponing commencement ceremonies.
More than 2,500 students in Corvallis on track to graduate responded to the survey. Sixty-six percent supported rescheduling the commencement to a later date, 24 percent supported holding a virtual ceremony, and 10 percent supported cancelling commencement altogether.
At OSU-Cascades, 76 percent of the students who responded to the survey favored rescheduling commencement to a later date.
The university says the decision is in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" order, but it was not an easy one to make.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” OSU President Ed Ray said. “OSU commencement is a tradition that was begun 150 years ago with three students and now celebrates the distinguished achievements of more than 7,000 graduates annually, and is attended by more than 25,000 guests and university faculty and staff. Yet, postponing commencement to a healthier time is the right choice and is strongly supported by our students. And this decision acknowledges that OSU has never cancelled commencement in its history.”
The university said leaders will provide details about rescheduled commencement ceremonies as soon as possible.
