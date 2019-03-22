CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray will step down from his position in June 2020.
The university announced the decision Friday. Ray will step down when his current five-year contract ends on June 30, 2020.
Ray has served as OSU president since July 2003.
“Personally, my health is very good,” Ray said. “Yet, I will be almost 76 years old when I step down. I believe my job includes my best efforts to assist the university and its board of trustees in making the transition to new leadership.”
Ray is OSU’s 14th president. When he leaves office after 17 years, he will be Oregon State’s fourth-longest serving president since the university was founded in 1868.
Over the next few weeks, Rani Borkar, chair of Oregon State’s board of trustees, will announce the process and timeline for selecting a new president.
The university highlighted some of OSU achievements during Ray’s tenure as president:
- Celebrated its 150th anniversary with a 15-month celebration that engaged Oregonians throughout the state;
- Completed a $1.142 billion capital fund-raising campaign—its first ever;
- Grew grant-funded research to exceed all of Oregon’s public comprehensive universities combined. In 2018, grant-funded research at Oregon State totaled $382 million – the university’s second-best year ever; and
- Invested in excellence in academic, research, and outreach and engagement services.
“My passion, and commitment to the mission, vision and values of OSU have never been stronger,” Ray said. “I remain certain that the best is yet to come for Oregon State University and those that the university serves.”
For more, go to https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/president.
