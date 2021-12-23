CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers in Oregon are tracking COVID, and its variants including Omicron, in wastewater.
It’s an important tool to see how much of the virus is in our communities.
At a lab at Oregon State University, scientists work in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority to do the testing.
The samples come in twice a week from more than 40 sewage treatment plants across the state.
"What we do when we sequence the viruses to determine if it’s Omicron or if it’s Alpha or Delta, what we’re looking for is just very specific gene sequences that are specific to that particular variant," Tyler Radniecki, Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering at OSU, said.
They haven’t detected the Omicron variant yet, though that will likely happen soon since there have already been several cases of the variant in Oregon.
Radniecki said they expect to see a simliar pattern to what they saw with Delta.
"It would probably appear at a low level in a few communities and then we’d be able to watch it spread both within that community and in neighboring communities throughout the state."
He said the big benefit of this work is that it just takes one sample of an area to get an idea of how prevalent COVID and its variants are: "At a time when only a fraction of clinical samples are ever sequenced, the wastewater sequencing really gives you a broad picture of what’s happening at both the community level as well as the state level overall."