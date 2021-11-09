CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State University is setting enrollment records this fall thanks to a combination of online and in-person classes, the school said Tuesday. The school is also seeing a rise in students of color and a rise in applications from out of state.

Over 34,000 students are enrolled at OSU, the highest enrollment for a college in Oregon for the eighth year in a row. This includes Corvallis, Bend, Portland, Newport and La Grande. OSU said enrollment at its main campus includes 3,974 first-time students entering from high school, an increase of 13.5 percent from last fall.

“Oregon State University is fully energized and enjoying significant momentum with students back on our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, and engaged in learning across the world in our top-ranked online degree programs,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “As Oregon’s statewide university, I am very pleased that we are serving even more underrepresented students, first-generation students and transfer students, and providing a college education for all qualified Oregonians who apply.”

OSU said the typical grade-point-average of new students is 3.64 and the most popular area of study remains engineering.