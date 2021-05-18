CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - It's almost graduation season but not all universities are celebrating in person. That's what lead one Oregon State University senior to create a petition asking the school to have an in-person ceremony.
"We have a month left. So, I feel like a decision needs to happen now or never," said Emily McKillip, a senior at OSU.
For many Oregon State students like McKillip, graduation day is one they've been looking forward to for quite some time.
"I’m a first-generation college student and graduating is a big deal no matter who you are," she said. "Being able to walk across the stage... it would mean the world because I’ve been a Beaver since the day I was born, this has been my dream forever."
But when the pandemic hit, classes moved online and so did their graduation. In February, OSU announced they'd have a virtual graduation ceremony June 12.
"At the time they announced virtual graduation it was very much understood at that point. Cases were rising, vaccine rates were low," McKillip said.
Now more than 1.6 million Oregonians are vaccinated, Benton County is moving to the low-risk level and the CDC just announced new mask and social distancing guidelines for vaccinated people. Not to mention, the University of Oregon has plans to have two in-person activities for graduates this year.
So, McKillip started a petition asking the school to reconsider their plans.
"My suggestion to OSU is to follow what UO is doing and have a grad parade through campus and either meet in Reser Stadium or outside the MU and hold some type of livestreamed stage procession," she said.
Or, she hopes, they could have an in-person ceremony at Reser Stadium.
"Break it up by college. Each college I believe is no more than 2,700 students which is way under the 15% capacity that Reser stadium has," she said. "We also had a spring football game a couple weeks ago with fans so we believe if a spring football game can be held with fans, then a graduation in person should be able to be held. Whether all together or separated by college."
FOX 12 reached out to Oregon State University to see if they're considering any type of in-person ceremony. They said they're waiting on direction from the OHA and OSHA and sent us this statement:
"On Feb. 3, we actually announced that Commencement this year would be virtual due to continuing public health considerations and without anticipated state and local health guidelines to plan any large in-person events as early as June. For many reasons, including the ability of as many as 20,000 family and friends of graduating students to plan possible travel and lodging, we believed it important to make that announcement early on.
We appreciate the interest of students and their families to hold some kind of in-person Commencement exercises in honor of the achievements of OSU’s approximate 6,000 bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctoral degree students. Commencement in normal times at OSU is a very special event that many dozens of people work on for months to plan and put on.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have revisited Commencement options for our Corvallis students many times in an attempt to best honor our graduates and remain in keeping with local, state and federal guidelines.
Even with last week’s federal and state announcements regarding face coverings, we are looking at the possibilities of some form of in-person Commencement while in keeping with latest and expected health guidance by the Oregon Health Authority.
Meanwhile, we have more than 9 graduation events that are planned by colleges, departments and units, that are approved in keeping with current health guidelines. And three more graduation events that are planned and awaiting approval. These events are not intended to be a substitute for Commencement, but to provide some recognition and celebration of graduating students."
Those events are listed below:
Honors College – Outdoor gathering in groups of 25 people staggered every 15 minutes for a total of 200 people over a two-hour event
School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering – Outdoor event in groups of 10 per period where PhD graduates will receive a gift and have photo taken.
School of Psychological Sciences PhD Celebration – Indoor celebration for under 50 faculty and PhD graduates.
College of Forestry Celebration – Outdoor drive-thru celebration for 75 people.
School of Civil and Construction Engineering PhD Celebration – Outdoor celebration for 25 people.
College of Education – Outdoor celebration of up to 50 people in staggered groups of six people at a time for an ice cream to-go social.
Theater Arts – Outdoor celebration at a local park for a maximum of 20 people.
Naval ROTC Commissioning – Outdoor celebration and commissioning oath in staggered groups of 7 cadets at a time and their guests. Assigned theater style seating for a maximum of 120 total people.
Air Force ROTC Commissioning – Outdoor celebration and commissioning oath for total of 7 cadets and their guests for a maximum of 50 people.
