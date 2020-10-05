CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University will continue with mostly remote learning through the winter term.
Administrators made the announcement Monday.
“Based on continued careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, throughout Oregon and nationally, this is the best way to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” said OSU President F. King Alexander.
As with fall term at OSU, courses offered on-site in winter term will be primarily those that have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs, field courses and some graduate courses.
Buildings open on OSU’s Corvallis campus during winter term will include those with classrooms and teaching laboratories used for in-person instruction and applied learning, residence halls and dining centers, the Memorial Union, Dixon Recreation Center, and Valley Library, as well as other buildings that provide child care, Student Health Services, food services, emergency assistance and study spaces.
“As we plan for spring term, OSU will closely monitor COVID-19 conditions and, if possible, provide increased in-person instruction and additional on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students,” Alexander said.
Winter term runs from Jan. 6 to March 20.
