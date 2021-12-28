CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State University will be requiring students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 booster shot, the school said Tuesday.

The requirement comes as Oregon State says they plan to resume in-person classes and activities on Jan. 3 as has been previously planned.

“Our decision is informed by federal, state and local health authority guidance and is buoyed by positive signs that Omicron, while highly transmissible, may be resulting in milder symptoms and fewer cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Oregon State’s interim president Becky Johnson. “The university’s decision is intentional. We are mindful that classrooms, where students and faculty are vaccinated and wear face coverings, have not been a significant source of virus spread.”

University of Oregon to require COVID-19 booster shots EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon will require all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are …

The Corvallis university said they believe requiring booster shots will help “guard against a surge in COVID-19” due to a 93 percent vaccination rate among students and faculty. Oregon State also notes the requirement is a continued adherence by the school to follow public health measures.

“OSU’s decision aligns with plans collaboratively announced today by all of Oregon’s public universities to maintain on-site teaching as winter term begins,” the school said in a release Tuesday.

Most recently, the University of Oregon also announced a requirement for students, faculty and staff to have received the booster shot on Dec. 20.