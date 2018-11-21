PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All of the Oregon strike teams that went to California to help fight the deadly wildfires have returned home in time for Thanksgiving.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal reported that all 15 teams demobilized and were back at their home stations as of Tuesday.
The crews assisted in the efforts to contain the massive fires that have killed more than 80 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes.
Authorities said around 870 people still have not been accounted for in connection with the fires.
Oregon sent 85 engines and 290 firefighters to help fight the California fires, stabilize the fire areas and search for victims.
“The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is extremely pleased with the performance of our strike teams, as they have played an important role in helping our neighbors to the south. All of Oregon can be proud of the professionalism and effectiveness of our firefighters while battling this historical fire,” according to a statement from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal.
