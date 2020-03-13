Oregon students attend school for last day of March classes following closure order

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students across the state of Oregon went to school one more time Friday before on-campus instruction is suspended for the rest of the month.
Gov. Brown announced Thursday night that K-12 schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31 amid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Brown said in a statement that she made the decision after hearing from school leaders, teachers, parents and students – and finding that schools were already suffering from high absentee rates and workforce issues.
The closure period includes the already planned spring break.
Schools districts have been directed by the governor to develop plans for returning to school that include new cleaning protocols and accommodating any ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
Friday morning, students arrived at their schools, mostly in positive and understanding spirits.
FOX 12 spoke with students at Parkrose Middle School about how they felt about the coming closure.
“I feel pretty good. Me and my brother are pretty much staying sanitary, so we’re not as scared but since it's traveling around pretty quick it's better to stay safe,” said 8th grader Samantha Pootcabrera.
Karis Norman, a 7th grader, said “I’m extremely positive that no one is going to get coronavirus or anything because I don’t know anyone with health issues.”
FOX 12 also asked a parent for her reaction.
“It's a sad situation that we're facing right now but I guess it’s for our safety, for us and for our children,” said Angelina Mendoza.
Some school districts decided to close ahead of Brown’s announcement.
The Tigard-Tualatin School District was closed ahead of others – it did not have classes Friday.
