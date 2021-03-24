Oregon students testify for Senate bill to pilot mental health screenings in high schools

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon Senate bill aims to help identify and address student mental health issues.
The bill would establish a pilot program starting this summer to create screenings in some high schools.
Several students testified in favor of the bill during a public hearing Wednesday.
"It's very important to me to get students the help that they need," Gabi Cohen said.
She's a sophomore at Sunset High School and part of a group called Students for a Healthy Oregon, which is pushing for mental health screenings at high schools.
Senate Bill 782 would have the Oregon Department of Education establish a pilot program to do just that, with at least ten school districts in partnership with local mental health providers, screening for things like anxiety or depression.
"Ideally, and this is how we’ve seen pilots work before, we train people how to give a paper and pencil screener, how to assess, add up the numbers, if you see a number that says x or above you can call the primary care clinic and say hey I've got someone who's looking like this and this is what I'm thinking, what do we do next," Chief Executive for Behavioral Health at Providence Dr. Robin Henderson said.
For Cohen this is a passion born from personal experience.
"When I was in the fourth grade I didn’t know what mental health was," she said. "And then my mom had unexpectedly taken her own life and that was something that I was not aware of, nobody in my family was aware of her depression."
"I have a twin brother who’s on the spectrum and has some anxiety. If it weren’t for those issues identified early on I don’t know where we would be with that either," Cohen said.
She said being able to screen students at school offers equal opportunity to identify, and help with, any issues.
"Obviously my mom was not a student but if she were and she were to get screened then we could have prevented this," she said.
She and Dr. Henderson say now is the time to start, with student mental health at the forefront during the pandemic and kids returning to the classroom after a crazy year.
"We're very comfortable doing vision screenings and hearing screenings and even that whole thing you do for spine screenings for scoliosis and stuff like that, but here’s what we know, 75% of all mental health conditions start between the age of 14 and 24 so why aren’t we looking at screening that population where they are in schools," Dr. Henderson said.
The Senate Committee on Education will be discussing the bill more in a work session Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.